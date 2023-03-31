Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced waste management arrangements for the Easter period.

The black/brown /blue (Larne only) bin collections will be as follows:

Collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be as normal in Larne, but on Saturday, April 8, in Ballymena and Carrickergus;

Collections due to be made on Tuesday, April 11, will be as normal in Larne and Ballymena, but on Saturday, April 15, in Carrickfergus.

Bryson kerbside box collections:

Collections due to made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8, in Ballymena and Carrickfergus;

Collections will be as normal on Tuesday, April 11, in Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

All household recycling centres will be closed on Monday, April 10. Sullatober household recycling centre in Carrickfergus will also be closed Sunday, April 9.

In Ballymena the following toilets will be closed on Monday, April 10: Slemish, Broughshane, Wellington Court, Henry Street, Portglenone and Cullybackey.