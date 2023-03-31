Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Easter bin collection details released for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced waste management arrangements for the Easter period.

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:23 BST

The black/brown /blue (Larne only) bin collections will be as follows:

Collections due to be made on Monday, April 10, will be as normal in Larne, but on Saturday, April 8, in Ballymena and Carrickergus;

Collections due to be made on Tuesday, April 11, will be as normal in Larne and Ballymena, but on Saturday, April 15, in Carrickfergus.

Most Popular
Council has announced arrangements for bin and box collections over Easter.
Council has announced arrangements for bin and box collections over Easter.
Council has announced arrangements for bin and box collections over Easter.

Bryson kerbside box collections:

Collections due to made on Monday, April 10, will be on Saturday, April 8, in Ballymena and Carrickfergus;

Collections will be as normal on Tuesday, April 11, in Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

All household recycling centres will be closed on Monday, April 10. Sullatober household recycling centre in Carrickfergus will also be closed Sunday, April 9.

In Ballymena the following toilets will be closed on Monday, April 10: Slemish, Broughshane, Wellington Court, Henry Street, Portglenone and Cullybackey.

Read More
£5bn boost for Northern Ireland, Scotland and England if key route dualled, says...

All other toilets across the borough will be open as normal.

CarrickfergusBallymenaLarne