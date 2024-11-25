Mountain Warehouse, the latest store to open at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, has proved a huge success in its first weekend open.

The UK outdoor retailer, which has created 10 new jobs for the area, has a 4,200-square-foot store which features womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, and equipment.

With the current temperatures plummeting already this winter, bestsellers such as ski sets, padded, down, and waterproof jackets, along with everything families need for their next outdoor adventure, will be available in the store.

A store spokesperson said: “In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest Animal collections. The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as jackets and accessories.”

Mountain Warehouse Founder and CEO, Mark Neale said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Craigavon, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

To celebrate Rushmere Shopping Centre has teamed up with Mountain Warehouse to giveaway a Carrion 65L Rucksack via a Facebook and Instagram competition which ends on November 30.

Meanwhile Søstrene Grene, the popular Danish lifestyle brand, will open the doors of its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre on Friday, November 29.

The international retailer brings its signature Scandi style to Co Armagh, Søstrene Grene and has some special opening day treats for eager customers.

“Be one of the first 100 lucky shoppers and get your hands on a marvellous large, tufted rug (worth over £60), plus a stylish canvas bag beaming with Søstrene Grene goodies,” a spokesperson said.