Motorists in County Antrim are warned of fallen trees and flooding impacting key routes today (Saturday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an update this afternoon, Trafficwatch Ni is advising of the following incidents:

Fallen tree partially blocking the A26 Crankhill Rd after the junction of Loughmagarry Rd (Ballymena bound). Road users are advised to exercise caution until we can have this removed (13:03);

Leaving Rasharkin on the Finvoy Rd we have a report of a fallen tree blocking one side of the road (close to Solar Farm). Extra care needed until we can attend and remove (12:39);

The Coast Road has been closed in Glenarm due to flooding and land slip - local diversions are in place please allow extra time for journey (11:54).

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland today.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workmen at the scene of last month's Coast Road landslide. The route has again been impacted by adverse weather conditions. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an appeal to motorists, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Please be cautious out and about this morning we are already taking reports that the Coast Road in Glenarm is badly flooded. Please avoid the area if possible.”

The Coast Road near Glenarm was also closed due to landslides in October and November.

Meanwhile, a Christmas family fun day scheduled between noon and 4pm in Ballymena has fallen foul of the weather.