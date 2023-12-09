Fallen trees and flooding adding to woes for Co Antrim motorists in stormy conditions
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an update this afternoon, Trafficwatch Ni is advising of the following incidents:
- Fallen tree partially blocking the A26 Crankhill Rd after the junction of Loughmagarry Rd (Ballymena bound). Road users are advised to exercise caution until we can have this removed (13:03);
- Leaving Rasharkin on the Finvoy Rd we have a report of a fallen tree blocking one side of the road (close to Solar Farm). Extra care needed until we can attend and remove (12:39);
- The Coast Road has been closed in Glenarm due to flooding and land slip - local diversions are in place please allow extra time for journey (11:54).
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In an appeal to motorists, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Please be cautious out and about this morning we are already taking reports that the Coast Road in Glenarm is badly flooded. Please avoid the area if possible.”
The Coast Road near Glenarm was also closed due to landslides in October and November.
Meanwhile, a Christmas family fun day scheduled between noon and 4pm in Ballymena has fallen foul of the weather.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council stated: “It is with great disappointment that the decision has been taken to cancel the Festive Family Fair which is due to take place today, Saturday 9 December 2023 on Greenvale Street, due to weather conditions and the prioritisation of public safety.”