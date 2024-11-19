Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends and loved ones gathered in Merville Garden Village to celebrate the 100th birthday of Doreen Stewart.

Doreen, who was born in north London in 1924, celebrated her milestone at Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association’s facility on Tuesday, November 19.

At the age of 17 she started work at Lloyd’s Brokers in London. She met her Irish husband while on holiday in Mosney, Dublin.

The couple married when Doreen was 24 and they had three daughters, Sharon, Arlene and Doreen.

Doreen Stewart celebrated her 100th birthday with a lavish afternoon tea party on November 19. (Pic: National World).

Doreen now has three grandsons and two great grandsons and a great granddaughter.

After moving to Northern Ireland in 1967, Doreen lived for a time in the Ormeau Road area of Belfast, before settling in Rush Park in Newtownabbey, where she lived until 2021.

Doreen, who had worked for Standard Telephones and Cables, then became a resident at Abbeyfield and Wesley’s Merville Garden Village site.

To mark Doreen’s special day, staff at the facility organised an afternoon tea, with relatives coming from England and locally to share her celebrations.

Staff and fellow residents also sponsored a star for her birthday, naming it ‘Queen Doreen’ in her honour.

Doreen, who received a telegram from King Charles to mark the occasion, said: “It’s wonderful to feel so appreciated. I love being able to chat to other residents across the dinner table and we enjoy each other’s company. It really is a home from home.”

Her daughter, Doreen, added: “It’s been brilliant to spend the day with mum. The afternoon tea has been really enjoyable and the staff at the home went above and beyond to get it all sorted.

“Mum loves being a resident in Merville. The staff really have been fantastic over the past couple of years since she moved in. Elaine, Jean and Paul have been absolutely brilliant with her and as a family, we can’t thank them enough.”

A spokesperson for Abbeyfield and Wesley, who operate properties for older people at a number of locations across the country, stated: “Doreen has been a much-loved member of the Abbeyfield and Wesley family for several years.

"Staff and fellow residents are over the moon to help her celebrate her extra special day, naming a star ‘Queen Doreen’ in honour of our favourite centenarian.”