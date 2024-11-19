Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive is to meet with residents from the Green End Flats in Rathcoole over the coming weeks ahead of a programme of “essential works” taking place in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaffolding is currently erected at the dwellings after a roof-related problem 25 months ago.

In October 2022, the Housing Executive stated that “following the partial collapse of a roof at flats in Green End, 10 households have requested and been provided with temporary accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update in January of this year, the housing authority clarified its earlier statement, explaining the “roof remains intact” and the issue stemmed from a small parapet wall giving way.

Green End, Rathcoole. (Pic: Google).

Residents in the flats are now being issued with letters from the NIHE, detailing works set to be carried out in 2025. The housing body is set to meet with impacted homeowners over the coming weeks to provide further information and discuss payment plans.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, a Housing Executive spokesperson confirmed that letters had been issued to people living in the properties, stating that a number residents may face initial charges of up to £43,500 to carry out works, with a list of “optional charges” such as for the replacement of doors and windows, taking some totals to over £50,000.

The NIHE spokesperson said: “We’ve been in discussions with residents for some time in relation to the essential maintenance work planned at Green End Flats, which is due to start in late January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, we carried out a full consultation with the 77 Housing Executive tenants and 35 private leasehold owners. Local elected representatives were also briefed on our plans.

“As part of their flat lease, leasehold owners are contractually liable to an apportioned cost of the work and they were provided with indicative costs for the essential work at the earlier consultation stage.

“We’ve now issued the estimated charges leaseholders will be liable to pay, once the work is complete.

“Given that the costs of the essential works range from £36.5K to £43.5K, we’ve a number of options for leaseholders to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All leaseholders have been provided with a direct contact at the Housing Executive and we’ll meet each of them, in person, in the weeks ahead to discuss their options, including payment for the works.

“Housing Executive tenants pay for their repairs as part of their rental payments, therefore, there would be no additional cost to them. They make up the majority of residents at this location.”

An owner occupier in the flats has detailed the “anxiety” she is experiencing after receiving a letter about works at the site.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted this newspaper after receiving correspondence on November 13, appearing to ask for “£51,596” to cover the cost of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve lived in my property for over five years. Since the issues with the roof in October 2022, I’ve been receiving letters detailing the estimated cost of repair works. It started at £20,000 and then went up to £40,000. Now, it’s over £50,000, it just keeps getting higher.

"I don’t have that type of money. I worked hard to get my home and now being faced with these bills, it’s causing me real anxiety. It’s such a stressful situation.

“I work. I feel sorry for the people who are in a worse financial position than me. I’m just trying to put it to the back of my mind.

"The Housing Executive can pay to cover the erection of the scaffolding around the flats and they have the money to purchase flats. Yet, it seems they don’t have the money to pay for repair works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully something can be done to support the impacted residents. It’s such a stressful position to be in.”

Macedon UUP Councillor Robert Foster and north Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett have been in contact with residents who are concerned about the issue, with the elected representatives calling for a meeting with the NIHE to discuss the developments.

In a joint statement issued on November 15, they said: “We have received numerous calls from worried homeowners in Green End who have received these astronomical maintenance invoices.

"They are rightly extremely worried about how they will pay circa £50,000. Many have young families and have made efforts to purchase their home to get on the property ladder, only to be hit with these mammoth bills.

"We have requested an urgent meeting with the Housing Executive to discuss these bills which are placing massive strain and worry on many residents.”