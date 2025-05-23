Father of murdered local girl Jennifer Cardy sadly passes away

There was great sadness in Lisburn when it was announced that Andy Cardy, the father of Jennifer Cardy who was murdered in 1981, has passed away.

Andy, who has spoken over the years about the loss of Jennifer, as well as his faith, died on May 21 in his home in Upper Ballinderry.

His wife Pat passed away in 2022 following a long illness.

A notice from Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, which was posted online, said: “Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Patricia (Pat). Much loved and loving dad of Mark, Phillip, Victoria and the late Jennifer. Father-in-law to Karen, Susan and Andy. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving brother to Elizabeth and the late Tom.

"A Service to celebrate Andy’s life will be held in Hillsborough Elim Church (Hope Church), Moira Road, Hillsborough on Tuesday 27th May at 11.00am and afterwards to Portmore Cemetery, Dornan's Road, Lower Ballinderry for burial.

"Family and friends welcome to pay their respects at Andy’s home on Sunday 25th and Monday 26th May.

"No flowers please. Donations, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to Child Evangelism Fellowship c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF.

"Andy will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sons, daughter and family circle.

"Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

Jennifer was abducted and murdered while cycling from her home in Upper Ballinderry in August 1981.

Her body was found at McKee’s Dam near Hillsborough. However the case remained unsolved until the conviction of Robert Black in 2011.