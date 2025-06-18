Suspected heroin or PCP was found close to a community hub in Portadown this morning

A Drumcree Centre statement called out drug users for leaving a bag of brown powder which is suspected to be heroin or PCP.

Drumcree Centre in Portadown, Co Armagh issues statement after suspected heroin find.

The group said staff and volunteers checked the grounds leading to the community centre and found the bag of suspected illegal drugs which was handed over to police.

“To those responsible for leaving, dropping or losing this sachet and its contents we say ‘Ask yourself a question – what could have been the result if a child had found this, played with it and decided to taste it? Where would that child be now? In hospital? Or worse?” said a Drumcree Centre statement.

"This latest find totally demonstrates the total disregard that those involved in drugs have for our local community and for children in particular.

“The consequences of what could potentially have happened if a child had come across this doesn’t bear thinking about.”.