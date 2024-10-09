Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-serving committee member of the Nortel Social Club in Newtownabbey is set to be honoured at the organisation’s 50th AGM on October 18.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Shaw, a former Irish Football Association President, is set to be recognised at the 50th annual general meeting of the Nortel Club, a club Mr Shaw helped to form in 1974.

A thriving social club with hundreds of members still on the books, the venue, which is located on Cloughfern Avenue, was established as the Standard Club, a social club for workers linked to the Standard Telephone Cables Limited factory, five decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebranded as the Nortel Club in the 1990s, the facility still has a darts team, Northern Ireland supporters’ club and Glasgow Rangers supporters’ club. Nortel FC, a decorated NAFL team, folded recently.

Jim Shaw will be honoured at the Nortel Social Club's 50th AGM. (Pic: Ronnie Moore).

Speaking to this newspaper, committee member Stephen Greene explained: “Jim Shaw is a well respected member of the club and wider community.

"Jim, who hails from Newtownabbey, was a founding member of the club and has shown dedicated service over the past 50 years. He could be the last founding member still involved with the club.

"He’s a very humble man, who has held some of the highest offices in local football, including serving as President of the IFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The AGM at the Nortel Club on October 18 will be Jim’s last AGM before he steps down from the committee and we’ll be recognising his long service on the night.

"The club was set up in a hut in 1974 before moving to its current facility in 1976. The staff and committee members are looking forward to an evening with friends and members next week.”