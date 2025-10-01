Freemason pounds the streets to raise vital funds for Moira charity

Freemason Worshipful Brother Jim O’Kane, the current Master of Connor Lodge No 189 in Ballymena, recently put his walking shoes on and hit the road, all in the name of charity.

Jim decided to walk 60 miles from Moira to Ballintoy to raise vital funds for local charity Angel Wishes.

Angel Wishes was set up by Moira mum Gaye Kerr in memory of two young children Helen and Brian, It is a small local support group for children in Northern Ireland fighting life threatening cancer related conditions.

Jim and his support team departed from Moira at 10am on the Saturday morning and were seen off by the Assistant Grand Master of Ireland, Rt Wor Bro John Montgomery, accompanied by Rt Wor Bros John Edens and Paul Harvey from The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim, Gaye the Chairperson of Angel Wishes and two of the families supported by the charity.

Rt Wor Bro John McLernon and Chairperson of Angela Wishes Gaye Kerr welcoming Jim on the completion of his walk in Ballintoy. Pic credit: Robert Bashford

After passing through the village of Moira, his route followed the A26 and on his way, he got great encouragement from many drivers who honked their horns and shouted out their support as they passed him in their vehicles.

At one stop, in the layby at Kellswater, for a coffee break in the early evening he was joined by a local family who had previously used the services of Angel Wishes and they expressed their gratitude for his efforts in supporting the very important works of the Angel Wishes charity.

Having completed his first 30miles Jim and his party arrived at the Ballymena Masonic Hall just after 9pm, where he was met by Rt Wor Bros Allen Mercer and George Graham, both representing The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim.

Jim and the Connor team left around 10pm, and with the support van behind them, set off down the road to Cloughmills and via Loughgiel, and Stranocum, for a break around 6am at the Hedges Hotel / Dark Hedges for a short rest.

Wor Bro Jim O’Kane with his family and accompanied by Wor Bros Jonny Steede, Bamber McKay and Mark McCaughan, all members of Connor Lodge No 189. Pic credit: Robert Bashford

Then it was off again via the Dry Arch heading on down the road to Ballintoy.

It had been a long cold night with a couple of showers, but despite the stiffness in his knees and hips, Jim kept going as he could see the end nearly in sight.

Supporters began to gather at Ballintoy Masonic Hall on the Sunday morning, including Provincial Grand Master, Rt Wor Bro John S. McLarnon.

They travelled to the charity’s respite house in Ballintoy, and welcomed Jim, his wife, son and daughter, as well as the rest of the Connor team, as they completed the final stretch of the walk.

Rt Wor Bro John Montgomery, Assistant Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of Ireland, Wor Bro Jonny Steede, Gaye with one of the children, Wor Bro Bamber McKay, Rt Wor Bro Paul Harvey Assistant Provincial Grand Master of Antrim, Wor Bro Jim O’Kane Master Connor Lodge No 189 and Rt Wor Bro John Edens Provincial Grand Master Designate of The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim. Pic credit: Robert Bashford

Jim has raised almost £10,000 for the charity and donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jim-okane-1

To date Jim has received support from Vowferry Lodge 17, Maghera Lodge 42, Stalwart Lodge 96, Connor Lodge 189, Randalstown Lodge 598, Shaw Memorial Lodge 769, and The Straid Masonic Breakfast Club.

The Brethren of Ballintoy 38, Crumlin 140 and Moyarget 280 will also be forwarding their donations in early October, just after their forthcoming Lodge meetings.

Jim would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported his fundraising effort.