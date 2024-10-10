Frighteningly good Halloween coffin for sale in Newtownabbey
The unique item, which was professionally crafted by a Newtownabbey-based prop maker, has been posted for sale on an online market place.
The authentic aluminium American casket coffin is described as “the perfect scary Halloween prop for your haunted house.”
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the vendor explained: “This would be brilliant for anyone wanting to set up a spooky Halloween display, especially a business. It’s full size and would make a fantastic centrepiece. It’s terrifying to look at, but could be filled with sweets for trick or treaters.
"We ordered it in and rebuilt it, giving it a purple paint job before painting spiders webs on it to give it a really frightening finish. It’s got a white satin interior, it’s the real deal- people could even sleep inside it!”
Advertised at £500, the unique decoration can be viewed here