Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A full-size American-style casket, decorated with a spooky paint job, is currently on sale in Newtownabbey, just in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique item, which was professionally crafted by a Newtownabbey-based prop maker, has been posted for sale on an online market place.

The authentic aluminium American casket coffin is described as “the perfect scary Halloween prop for your haunted house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decorated coffin is on sale ahead of Halloween 2024. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the vendor explained: “This would be brilliant for anyone wanting to set up a spooky Halloween display, especially a business. It’s full size and would make a fantastic centrepiece. It’s terrifying to look at, but could be filled with sweets for trick or treaters.

"We ordered it in and rebuilt it, giving it a purple paint job before painting spiders webs on it to give it a really frightening finish. It’s got a white satin interior, it’s the real deal- people could even sleep inside it!”

Advertised at £500, the unique decoration can be viewed here