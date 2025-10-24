Reports of gangs of up to 50 children in the now derelict St Ronan’s College building in Lurgan town centre has raised concerns for their safety.

One local shared that he spotted around 50 young people ‘coming and going’ in the Edward Street property.

The former St Ronan's College, Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

He said: “The school might be closed but if the young people are caught trespassing or causing damage they will end up with criminal records. There was about 50 of them. Someone will end up getting hurt.”

There are also online videos shared by TikTokers focusing on ‘abandoned buildings’ of some destruction inside the Edward Street building.

Since the opening of the new £56m St Ronan’s College at the Cornakinnegar site, the former buildings in Edward Street and Francis Street, which used to be St Mary’s Junior High School and St Paul’s Junior High School, are now derelict.

It is understood responsibility for the derelict properties is now managed between the Education Authority and the Dromore Parish. The current new St Ronan’s College is not part of the ownership or management of the Edward St and Francis St properties.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Councillor Mary O’Dowd of Sinn Féin has appealed to young people in Lurgan to stay away from the old St Ronan’s College buildings amid growing safety concerns.

Cllr O’Dowd said she has been contacted by a number of local residents who are increasingly worried about reports of young people entering the old school site.

“There are significant dangers within the old school buildings, including falling debris, broken glass and other hazards,” warned the Sinn Féin Cllr.

“I completely understand that young people may be curious or simply looking for somewhere to gather, but this site is not safe.

“I’d urge parents to speak with their children about the dangers and make sure they stay away from the site, keeping them safe must be the top priority,” said the local councillor

Councillor O’Dowd also confirmed she has been in touch with the relevant agencies to ensure the property is properly secured.

Police in Lurgan said they are aware of issues in relation to anti-social behaviour in the Edward Street area of the town which have been reported recently. Sergeant Scott said: “Police will continue to patrol the area and to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community in relation to such reports. “I would also appeal to parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and also warn the of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves or others,” said the Sergeant. “Anyone with any concerns in relation to such matters in their local area can make a report to police using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

The Education Authority and the Parish Office of St Peter and St Paul’s, Lurgan have been asked for a response.