Generous response to three-day fast for Christian Aid

St Patrick’s Church in Broughshane sponsored the recent fundraiser during Christian Aid Week which saw Canon Stuart Lloyd undertake the three-day fast at the Mall outside McNeill’s grocery and hardware shops in Broughshane.

The particular focus of Christian Aid this year is on Zimbabwe where climate change has brought drought which in turn leads to hunger.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over £2000 was raised due to the generosity of the people of Broughshane and others who contributed over the 72-hour period.

Canon Stuart Lloyd undertook a 72 hour fast sitting for three days in the mall at Broughshane during Christian Aid Week

Canon Lloyd said afterwards he appreciated the company of fellow parishioners over the three days and was heartened by the readiness of people to give and that the chat and banter from those passing by also helped the time to slip away and keep the hunger pangs at bay.

St Patrick’s are grateful to James McNeill and staff for facilitating the fast.

Canon Lloyd stated: “In the face of the financial demands so many are facing, the generous response to the fast is indeed gratifying. Elsewhere in the world burdens can be even greater and the money raised will provide much needed help.