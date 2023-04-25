Glenarm Castle’s new season will officially commence in colourful style this weekend with the return of the Tulip Festival.

Taking place from Saturday, April 29 to Monday, May 1, the event at the historic coastal location is a favourite amongst garden enthusiasts and families.

The Walled Garden – one of the oldest in Ireland - will have a magnificent display of spring flowers and tulips with expert gardeners on hand to answer questions as well as representatives from Bloms Bulbs, sponsors of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For families, there is an invitation to experience the magic of Neverland with a live performance of Peter Pan, taking place at numerous intervals on Sunday and Monday. Featuring songs, visitors will know and love, plenty of audience interaction and a Captain Hook with some magic tricks up his sleeve, the organisers promise a show not to be missed. There will also be opportunity to enjoy the new Woodland Walk.

Captain Cook, Will Rainey, and Peter Pan, Elijah Mellon (8), checking out the tulip gardens at Glenarm Castle Estate ahead of the festival.

Nigel Campbell, events and marketing manager at Glenarm Castle, said: “Our Tulip Festival officially kicks off the start of our season and what better way than with thousands of tulips and spring flowers on display in our Walled Garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Performance

"Following the huge popularity of Alice In Wonderland last year, we are excited to be bringing an outdoor live performance of Peter Pan to the event on Sunday 30th and Monday 1st.

"It is a fantastic day out for all the family with lots to see and do and with plenty of space for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors in this spectacular setting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival will also host a range of craft stalls and exhibitions. The hugely popular Mini Land Rover Experience will also be operating throughout the weekend alongside traditional carnival rides.

A range of food and drink will be available from the Tea Room, Pizza Pavilion, Milk Parlour ice-cream shop and the Potting Shed espresso bar as well as other food to go alternatives. There will also be live music throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement