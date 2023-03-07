Glenarm will welcome a host of leading stars from the world of music when Camp Dalfest returns this summer.

The organisers of Camp Dalfest 2023 have revealed a stellar line up for the July 15-16 event in the beautiful setting of Glenarm Castle.

Festivalgoers can look forward to the sounds of The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting For Girls, KT Tunstall and much more.

Announcing the programme, which is supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the organisers also promised “fun activities for all the family including the Diaper Derby, Husband Calling Championships and the return of the UK’s biggest family friendly rave, Raver Tots”.

Festival goers enjoying the sounds of summer 2022 in Glenarm.

"The world’s favourite modern educator and YouTube star Blippi will also be making an appearance. Presented by Randox and created for families, Camp Dalfest 2023 is not to be missed.”

The first release of tickets will be made this Friday at 9.00am.