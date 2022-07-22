Festival hits a high note for East Antrim Economy

The family friendly event within the idyllic Glenarm Castle estate has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most popular festivals.

This year a record crowd gathered over two days to enjoy a top line-up of popular music stars such as Tom Odell, Mel C and Amy McDonald, as well as a string of fantastic local acts and performers.

Praising its success Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger, said: “I commend the organisers of Camp DalFest for another hugely successful event.

Pictured at Camp Dalfest is Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE with her grandchildren Brynn, Remy and Freya