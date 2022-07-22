Loading...

Festival hits a high note for East Antrim Economy

Retail, tourism and hospitality sectors in Glenarm and the surrounding East Antrim area were given a significant boost as Camp Dalfest drew a crowd of more than 16,000 people from throughout Northern Ireland and beyond to the area.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 8:15 am

The family friendly event within the idyllic Glenarm Castle estate has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most popular festivals.

This year a record crowd gathered over two days to enjoy a top line-up of popular music stars such as Tom Odell, Mel C and Amy McDonald, as well as a string of fantastic local acts and performers.

Praising its success Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger, said: “I commend the organisers of Camp DalFest for another hugely successful event.

Pictured at Camp Dalfest is Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE with her grandchildren Brynn, Remy and Freya

“Such events are not only brilliant for local people to enjoy, they act as key economic drivers for our retail, tourism and hospitality sectors, and help showcase our stunning Borough and all we have to offer. Well done again to everybody involved.”

