Festival hits a high note for East Antrim Economy

The family friendly event within the idyllic Glenarm Castle estate has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most popular festivals.
This year a record crowd gathered over two days to enjoy a top line-up of popular music stars such as Tom Odell, Mel C and Amy McDonald, as well as a string of fantastic local acts and performers.
Praising its success Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger, said: “I commend the organisers of Camp DalFest for another hugely successful event.
“Such events are not only brilliant for local people to enjoy, they act as key economic drivers for our retail, tourism and hospitality sectors, and help showcase our stunning Borough and all we have to offer. Well done again to everybody involved.”