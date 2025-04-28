Glenarm Castle Tulip Festival: thousands of spring flowers on display with special Squishmallows challenge for young visitors
The three-day celebration of spring, gardening, and family fun will take place in the estate’s historic Walled Garden and grounds with expert gardeners on hand to offer insights, advice, and inspiration to visitors.
In an exciting first for Northern Ireland, the festival is partnering with a globally-loved toy brand, to bring a magical meet-and-greet experience to Glenarm Castle. Squishmallows stars Cam and Patty will be making special appearances at intervals on Sunday, May 4 and Monday May 5.
Organisers are also encouraging festivalgoers to bring their own favourites to help create the biggest Squishmallows gathering ever seen in the province.
Adrian Morrow, estate manager at Glenarm Castle, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to Glenarm Castle for our annual Tulip Festival, where they can experience the beauty of our tulip displays while enjoying a fun-filled day out with family and friends.
“With the addition of our Squishmallows partnership this year, we’re bringing something truly special to Northern Ireland, making this festival bigger and more exciting than ever before.”
Guests can also enjoy live music and entertainment, explore craft stalls and exhibitions, and indulge in a variety of delicious food and drink from vendors.
For thrill-seekers and little adventurers, the festival offers family-friendly carnival rides and Mini Land Rover Experience, ensuring fun for all ages.
Each day, gates will open at 10am, with the last admission between 4:00pm and 4:15pm, before the festival concludes at 5:00pm.