A new £182k skate park was approved this week by Mid and East Antrim councillors for Larne Town Park.

A report to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee said: “The introduction of the People’s Park skate park has delivered on the hard to reach age group.

“While the development of a play park provides a recreation facility for those aged 12 and under, it has demonstrated that a skate park can provide a recreational activity for all age groups and the nature of the sport is inclusive.

“Urban sport has demonstrated a breakdown of barriers in terms of gender and perceived background. In addition, people will travel to make use of a quality skate park.”

The skate park in the People's Park, Ballymena. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council

The council says that the aim of skate park provision is to provide a “modern, value for money, urban sport facility in Larne town, provide equipment suitable for children of all ages and inclusive opportunities suitable for children and young people with a range of play needs”.

Last September, the council said it was looking for a “potentially suitable location” for a new skate park within the Larne area after the opening of a facility at People’s Park in Ballymena.

This skate park is designed to cater for wheeled sport such as skateboard, BMX, scooter and in-line, along with disabled access requirements. It has three distinct areas – a ‘street section’ with low level equipment where riders can practise technical tricks, a faster paced ‘ramp section’ with a jump box and a ‘mini section’ featuring bowl elements. The facility is suitable for all ages and skill levels.

The new facility will be located in Larne Town Park. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council

Commenting online after this week’s committee meeting, Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Maeve Donnelly, a committee member, said: “It’ll be a brilliant resource for teens in a gorgeous setting (Town Park) and central to the town. It’s something councillors have been working on for many years and finally coming to pass.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons also commented online: “This will be a recreational space for users of all ages. Glad to see this important project progressing.”