Planning permission has been approved for floodlighting at Jubilee Park, in Glynn, outside Larne.

The lighting will be positioned on 10-metre high columns following approval by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Thursday morning.

The closest residential property is at Hawthorn Manor, a report to councillors said. The council-owned site consists of a children’s play park, all-weather pitch and grass playing field.

Senior planning officer Kyle Patterson told the committee views of the site are “filtered by mature vegetation from all vantage points”. He said the floodlights would be “an investment in a community facility”.

Jubilee Park, Glynn. Photo by: Google

He stated it is “in keeping with the urban setting for recreation in open space”. “It will allow more efficient use of this facility,” added Mr Patterson. The proposal also provides three street lights on six-metre high columns.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid commented: “It is a good news story for Mid and East Antrim that we are getting the Glynn street lighting. It is welcome by the residents.”

Ald Reid asked about noise being generated from the area noting the floodlights will operate between 9am and 10pm. He also asked about light pollution.

Mr Patterson said that noise has been considered and it is “not an issue”. “In terms of hours of operation, 9am till 10pm, if that is exceeded, then residents should make us aware and we will look into that. It is a condition that is enforceable.

“These type of floodlights are designed in such a way that there is more or less zero light spill. It will light the pitch and if you step outside that, there won’t be any light going anywhere near residents or any other part of the facilities, so I am confident in that respect.”

Ald Reid added: “I am delighted to propose this. It is long overdue for the people of the Glynn and they deserve this good project.”

His proposal was seconded by party colleague Carrickfergus Castle Councillor Cheryl Brownlee and agreed unanimously.