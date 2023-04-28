Planning permission was granted at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee. The proposal relates to a site at the corner of Springwell Street and Duke Street opposite the Tower Centre car park.

The construction of 10 one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom and two two-bed apartments suitable for disabled residents has been planned. No off-street parking will be included.

The council’s head of planning Paul Duffy told the committee: “Having carefully assessed the proposed development against the relevant criteria, the planning department is of the view that the development is acceptable.”

Springwell Street, Ballymena. Pic: Google Maps.

He indicated the proposed development will be a three-storey red brick building and the overall design and finishes are “considered acceptable”.

He reported that DfI Roads (Department for Infrastructure) considered the lack of parking to be “sub-standard”. However, it was noted there is “alternative parking” within close proximity to the site and a bus and rail station “within walking distance”.

He also reported that NI Water highlighted “capacity constraints” with the foul sewer network and recommended refusal although this could be dealt with through a planning condition.

Recommends Approval

“The council’s planning department is satisfied that the proposed development is acceptable and recommends approval subject to the conditions ,” Mr Duffy stated.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid commented that DfI has recommended refusal due to lack of parking.

He added: “We had an application turned down before due to lack of parking not so far away from The Braid, I had concerns then and I have concerns now.

“Somebody disabled is not going to make the train station or the bus station. We have to live in the real world here. They may have trouble making it down there if we do not allow them facilities to park their vehicles.”

Mr Duffy replied: “They did not actually recommend refusal. They have advised that parking was sub-standard. Ultimately, we are trying to encourage a shift away from car ownership to using public transport. Within town centres, all services are within walking distance and there are bus and rail networks nearby.

“In the past, far too often parking standards have dictated what could be built in urban areas. Therefore we were left with significant gap sites because of that. This is an opportunity to approve residential development within the town centre where there is suitable alternative car parking within the immediate vicinity.

Sufficient Parking

“There is no disabled parking provided as designated with this scheme but there is sufficient parking within the town centre for the development.”

Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Robert Logan stated: “We have set a precedent in this on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Broughshane Street. We have already set the precedent inside the town centre.”

Eamonn Loughrey, the applicant’s agent, told the meeting: “The design of this scheme has not been car-led. It is of urban design quality. The design we think is extremely appropriate for Ballymena.

“We have provided car parking surveys and analysis that show that there is adequate parking in Ballymena town centre area.”

Bannside DUP Cllr Tom Gordon proposed to accept the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown.

Following a vote, permission was approved unanimously.