April and David Clarke have received confirmation from Guinness World Records they now hold the world record for the fastest half marathon run by a parent and child (mixed).

They clocked up their achievement at the Larne Half Marathon on August 28 of this year.

With the combined time of 2hr 44min 2sec, the father and daughter duo took one minute and 30 seconds off the previous record which was set in Brooklyn, New York, in May of this this year.

April and David Clarke with confirmation of their achievement.

April and David both run with North Belfast Harriers.

Thousands of runners from across the globe travel to the Antrim coast for what has been billed as one of the world’s most scenic half marathons.

Approved by World Athletics as an Elite Event, the 2022 race saw Ethiopians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Jemal Yimer successfully defended their titles.