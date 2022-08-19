Antrim Coast Half Marathon: what is the route for this year’s race

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the route for the main race on Sunday, August 28.

Runners will follow a course of Chaine Memorial Road- Tower Road- Curran Road- Coastguard Road- Fleet Street- Olderfleet Road- Redlands Road- Harbour Highway- Circular Road-Main Street- Upper Main Street- High Street- Pound Street- Victoria Road- Glenarm Road- A2 Coast Road- Grace Avenue- Grace Avenue North- Croft Road- Cairncastle Road- A2 Coast Road- Glenarm Road- Curran Road- Tower Road, finishing at Chaine Memorial Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of road closures have been announced during the event.

The Sandy Bay exit onto Chelmsford Place will be used for the start of the mass race.

Glenarm Road will be closed from 8am until 2.30pm. This will be a rolling road closure with the road reopening behind the last runners. The organisers said: “We would appreciate it if you could park your car off the road for the duration of the road closure period.”

Curran Road from Glenarm Road to Tower Road will be closed from 8am until 2.30pm. This will be a rolling road closure. The road will open behind the last runners.

Curran Road from Tower Road to Coastguard Road, Fleet Street and Olderfleet Road will be closed from 8am until 11.30am. This will be a rolling road closure with the road reopening behind the last runners.

Victoria Road will be closed from 8am until 11.45am. This will be a rolling road closure with the road opening behind the last runners.

The main race takes place on August 28.

A2 Coast Road between Larne Town Park and Black Arch will be closed between 8am and 2pm. The organisers said: “This section of footpath will be closed to all public, except for residents and accredited race personnel.

“We also ask that you park your car off the road, either using the layby or by parking completely on the footpath.”

A2 Coast Road Black Arch to Ballygally is due to be closed between 8am and 2pm. A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “This will be a rolling road closure. The road will open behind the last runners. We anticipate that the Coast Road will reopen from Branch Road to traffic heading north at around 12.30pm.”

A road closure on Grace Avenue is due to operate between 9am and 1pm. This will be a rolling road closure with the road reopening= behind the last runners.

A series of road closures have been announced for the day.

Grace Avenue North is due to be closed between 9am and 1pm. A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We would appreciate it if you would park your car off the road for the duration of the road closure period. This will be a rolling road closure. The road will open behind the last runners.”

Croft Road will be closed between 9am and 1pm. This will be a rolling road closure and the road will open behind the last runners.

Tower Road is set to be closed between 8am and 2.30pm. Access by traffic to Tower Road will be restricted to residents and event staff.

Promenade is to be closed between 8am and 2pm. This will be a rolling road closure. The road will open behind the last runners.

A closure is set to operate between 8am and 2.30pm on Chaine Memorial Road/Chelmsford Place/Rugby Road. A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “The Sandy Bay exit onto Chelmsford Place will be used for the start of the mass race.

“We request that you park your car off the road for the duration of the road closure. The section of footpath from Chelmsford Place to Bay Road is closed to all public, except for residents and accredited race personnel.