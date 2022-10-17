Taking place from 6pm until 8.30pm, the Mid and East Antrim Council-organised event promises plenty of spine-tingling fun including fire juggling shows, live music, spooky storytelling and a UV disco to get all your little pumpkins moving and grooving! Or if you are really brave, you could have a close encounter with a variety of creepy crawlies or create some fearsome arts and crafts.

There will also be a range of “haunted hot food, creepy confectionery and hot drinks to purchase on site”.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are delighted to announce this fang-tastic event in Larne this Halloween. With spine-tingling performances and spooky attractions - there's something for everyone to enjoy as darkness falls.

Spectacular fun event planned for Larne Town Park on October 29.

“Don’t forget your spooky costume and make sure to wrap up warm and wear your wellies or boots as all activities will take place on the grass.”

Council has the following event-linked advice:

Advertisement

This is a free event and there will be limited parking available on site at Larne Town Park or Larne Leisure Centre, which is a short walk along the promenade;

Please note, the path leading to the park is via the short steep Snake Path;

There will be limited amount of blue badge parking available on Bankhead’s Lane;

For everyone’s safety, alcohol or fireworks are not permitted in the park and under 16s must have a responsible adult accompanying them.