Plaudits have been extended to Portmuck Coastguard’s Deputy Station Officer Harry Higginson following his retirement from the service on December 5.

The Islandmagee resident had volunteered with the Coastguard since January 1985 after attending a training session.

Speaking to this newspaper, Harry explained: “It’ll take a while to get used to being retired. I’ve been Deputy Station Officer for 25 years and I was a Coast Rescue Officer before that.

"Big changes have occurred during my time in the Coastguard including advances in health and safety as well as everything now being on computer.

Harry Higginson.

“I took part in cliff rescues, shore searches, water rescues during flooding as well as searching for missing people and animal rescues.

"There’s a great team of volunteers at the station and I’d like to thank them for their support as well as those who have retired or are no longer with us.

"I’d also like to thank colleagues across Northern Ireland, including those in Larne, our back-up team.

"I’ve received lots of support from my family. My wife has not known a time I was not involved with the Coastguard. When your pager goes off at 2am on a December morning and you’ve to run out on a call, the whole house is up. My wife and daughter would have waited up until I got home.”

Mr Higginson, who took early retirement from Kilroot Power Station over a decade ago, before delivering fuel, added: “I’m looking forward to my retirement and putting the feet up and relaxing.

"I’ll have plenty of odds and ends to keep me busy and I enjoy fishing, but I’ll miss the Coastguard.

"Since news of my retirement was made public on social media, I’ve received messages from across east Antrim as well as from people in England and Scotland- a lot of people I don’t know. It brings it to reality that we’re not just a number and I’m thankful for all the well wishes.”

Praising Mr Higginson, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “For 38 years Harry has been a dedicated, professional, passionate and inspirational team member, serving his community and further afield in all aspects of Coastguard Rescue Team operations.

“Harry has seen many advances in operational technology and in Coastguard Rescue Team operating procedures which has transformed the service into the professional organisation it is.

“There have been many highs and many lows, sadly, many lives have been lost, but many also saved to be reunited with their families, which brought and continues to bring much pride to all involved.

“Thank you for your service Harry and whilst we now have a massive hole to fill, we’ll endeavour to go from strength to strength serving the community as you so actively and proudly have for many years.

“Enjoy your retirement and I’ve no doubt you’ll be kept up to date with all that’s going on.”

Wishing Harry a happy retirement, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Larne added: “It’s been a pleasure to have worked and trained alongside Harry over our years in HM Coastguard.

