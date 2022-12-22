Larne Foodbank has announced arrangements for the Christmas holiday period.

The service will close Friday, December 23, at 12.00 noon and open again on January 3 at 1.00pm for its afternoon session.

A spokesperson for the foodbank added: “If you need emergency help during the holiday please contact the Foodbank on the emergency telephone 07443435404.”

The team went on to pay tribute to the Larne public for their support over the past 12 months.

“A huge big thanks you to all who have donated food, toiletries, household products and finance over the past couple of months to help us with the ongoing need in our community as well as providing the items needed to make such wonderful Christmas hampers. We simply could not do it without your amazing generosity. So please accept our heartfelt thanks.

"We wish you all a very blessed Christmas and new year.”

Hampers for over 250 families in the community were provided with help from volunteers and support from other organisations.

“A wonderful team of volunteers have counted items, moved stock, packed and prepared 381 bags of basic items, household products, Christmas luxuries and toiletries which provided much-needed hampers to 252 families.

Twenty-two different local agencies referred people they are working with who they knew would be struggling over Christmas.

"Some of the agencies were also able to provide toys along with the hampers. It was great to see the whole community working together to provide the items and work so quickly to pack up the bags."