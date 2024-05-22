Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual and much anticipated Portadown Youth Parade will be taking place on June 2 this year.

Hundreds of young people are due to take part and the organisers have shared details of the event and the route of the parade.

Junior GB members taking part in last year's Portadown Youth Parade.

Parade Details

The Parade will assemble in Hanover Street and Carleton Street at 2pm and move off at 2.20pm sharp. Note: Hanover Street and Carleton Street will be closed to traffic. Young people and officers cannot be dropped off by car in either street. Please arrange to park elsewhere, e.g. Fair Green Car Park, William Street Car Park or Magowan Buildings.

The Senior Parade forms up in Hanover Street and leads the parade via Church Street along Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, into Bridge Street over Bann Bridge to 1st Portadown Presbyterian Church.

The Intermediate Parade forms up in Carleton Street (on the right hand side facing Church Street) and follows second in order via Church Street, along Market Street, High Street, Castle Street and back up again via Market Street, turning left into Thomas Street to Thomas Street Methodist Church.

The Junior Parade forms up in Carleton Street (left hand side facing Church street) i.e. nearest Parochial Hall and follows third in order along Church Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street and back up town again via High Street into St Mark’s Church.

Return Parade

The Senior Parade re-forms in Watson Street, proceeds onto Bridge Street leading the return parade along Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street turning left into Hanover Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Intermediate Parade re-forms in Thomas Street, parades to the junction of High Street, turning left onto High Street and then right via the filter lane to fall in behind the junior parade, and proceeds via Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, turning into Bridge Street and up town again via High Street, Market Street and Church Street into Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Junior Parade re-forms in West Street (from the Boots Chemist) and proceeds via Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, turning into Bridge Street and follows the Senior Parade before turning into Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

There will be the customary salute (eyes right/left) as the Parade passes the War Memorial. The Lord Mayor, Councillors and VIPs will also take the salute on the return parade in High Street in the vicinity of the junction with Edward Street.

Behaviour

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “All sections are to be commended on the high standard of behaviour at our last parade in 2023. We would appreciate your co-operation again this year in impressing upon the young people, of all age groups, that we expect the highest standard of behaviour, quietness and reverence while they are in church. It is essential that Officers and Leaders sit among the young people and not just at the back of their unit."