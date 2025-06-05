IKEA partners with NI Hospice in Glengormley for new bridal shop stocking pre-loved wedding dresses
The renovated bridal area will allow the charity to properly display its stock of over 40 high-quality wedding dresses, encouraging brides-to-be to shop pre-loved dresses and accessories for their big day.
It is also hoped that the renovation will inspire more brides to consider donating their own wedding dresses and support the charity.
All proceeds from the sales of the pre-owned gowns and accessories will go directly to support the vital work of NI Hospice, enabling it to continue offering specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to 4,000 infants, children and adults each year across Northern Ireland.
As part of the renovation, IKEA Belfast has donated wardrobe frames, rugs, curtains, armchairs, dressing tables, soft furnishings, and large mirrors.
Bespoke décor has also been crafted for the area, with carpenters from IKEA Belfast creating a purpose-built mirror wall and podium for the brides to stand on before saying ‘yes to the dress’.
Hayley Thompson, Interior Designer at IKEA Belfast, said: “Shopping for a wedding dress is such a special occasion and one that we wanted to make accessible to all brides in the local community. This partnership represents IKEA’s commitment to sustainability and community, providing brides-to-be with a special shopping experience and affordable access to pre-loved wedding gowns.
"We hope that the new bridal store will encourage more brides to donate their own wedding dresses, giving them a second life whilst supporting an incredible cause.”
Alan Kennedy, Head of Retail at NI Hospice, added: “We are delighted to partner with IKEA on this initiative, which will transform and enhance customers’ joyous rite-of-passage shopping experience when choosing the perfect wedding gown or formal dress.
"Buying second-hand at your local Hospice shop or by generously donating items you no longer need – including special occasion wear – is a great way to play your part in protecting the planet, whilst also supporting local people with life-limiting illness and who need Hospice’s specialist palliative care.”
IKEA Belfast has previously worked with NI Hospice on a project for the charity’s Somerton House store.
The bridal shop in the NI Hospice Glengormley store is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5.00pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4.30pm.
