WIth four young people experiencing the death of a parent every day in Northern Ireland, Funeral Partners NI and grief charity Cruse Bereavement Support NI, with assistance from the National Lottery Community Fund, have teamed up on the initiative.

The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project has been created by members of Cruse Bereavement Support’s Youth Advisory Group - ‘Somewhere For Us’. The short films include testimonies from young people about their own grief journey, discussion of personal experience following loss, and guidance on how to address grief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are entitled: ‘Coping Immediately After a Death’, ‘Birthdays and Anniversaries’, ‘Coping at School or College’ and ‘How to be a Grief Ally’.

Rory Brown, Lara Ellerslie, Chloe Chapman and Athena Goodyear are pictured with Eleanor Ellerslie, of Cruse Bereavement Support NI, and Beverley Brown, of James Brown & Sons, at the launch of The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project: https://www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com/cruse-bereavement/

James Brown, of James Brown & Sons, said: “Grieving is individual to every single person. Dealing with death is a challenging life event but when it happens to young people, it can be an even more complex event that can be extremely isolating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is important for us to be part of an initiative that reaches out to young people and their peers at a time when they need it most. We hope this support material will prove valuable for all who find themselves facing bereavement.”

Chloe Chapman, from Newtownabbey, said: “Getting involved in this project made me realise that I’m not alone on my grief journey. Everyone experiences grief in different ways and I think it’s better to hear from young people than, for example, take grief advice from your mum. Through this project I’ve met people I can relate to and I’ve realised it’s ok to grieve.”

Similar Situation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young people at the launch of the video support resource.

Lara Ellerslie, from Carrickfergus, said: “I enjoyed taking part in this video project as it was easy to sit in a room and not have to talk about grief and loss as the people around me were in a similar situation. We all know how each other feels without having to say it. I lost my little brother and granny in the same year and by taking part in this video production I want to support those who are going through something similar to what I have experienced.”

Emma Papaconstantinou, from Carrickfergus, said: “My grief is triggered by questions about my family and how life should be. Sometimes I’m paranoid that I am the only person who remembers my little brother and he will be forgotten in this world. I took part in this video project as I want to remember my brother for the rest of my life and just because we’re young doesn’t mean we forget about the person we have loved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Funeral Partners involved include: Adair & Neely, Derry~Londonderry; Bairds of Antrim; Houston & Williamson, Belfast; James Brown & Sons, Belfast, Dunmurry, Newtownabbey and Whiteabbey; John Gray & Co, Bangor, Holywood and Newtownards; Joseph Poots & Son, Portadown; Mulhollands Funeral Directors, Carrickfergus and Larne; Shields of Donaghadee.

Thelma Abernethy, head of Cruse in NI, said: “Whilst four young people a day experience the death of a parent, many more are bereaved of siblings, grandparents, friends and other family members, so the statistics are a lot higher.

Sarah Johnston Cairns, Anne Marie Gallagher, Claire McIlroy and Lisa Hutchinson, of James Brown and Sons, are pictured at the launch of The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project, a video support resource.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Support for bereaved children and young people when they need it is vital and we know that these videos will be of great value to them."