A young Co Armagh man, who tragically died ‘suddenly abroad’, has been described as a 'gentle soul’.

James Brian McKeown died ‘suddenly abroad’ on October 15 this year, an online death notice has revealed. It is understood his body is to be repatriated home with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

James is the beloved son of Siobhan and Diarmuid and an adored grandson of Sheila and the late James (Jimmy) McKeown and Lucille and Brian McKinstry.

He is also the nephew of Paula, Maria, Graham and Dáire and a cherished cousin of Aiden, Finlay, Euan, Cillian and Tommy.

James’ funeral arrangements will follow later. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu, if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust via mcalindenandmurtagh.com

One person said: “Absolutely heartbreaking, such beautiful soul. Sincere condolences to the family. RIP James.”

Another said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers with the family.”

A third said: “So very sad. Thinking of the entire family circle at this time.”