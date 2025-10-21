Southern Health Trust hosts a vibrant display of diversity, celebrating our cultures and community through dance, food and art in Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:21 BST
“By coming together to share our cultures, we create a real sense of pride and belonging,” said Cathy Lavery at a very successful Multicultural Day hosted by the Southern Health Trust.

Bringing together staff from across the organisation to celebrate diversity, culture and community, the event featured vibrant music and dance performances, traditional food from around the world, henna art and creative crafts.

The Southern Trust recently hosted a Multicultural Day, bringing together staff from across the organisation to celebrate diversity, culture and community.placeholder image
The celebration, ran in conjunction with the ABC Community Network in Portadown Town Hall, saw over 150 people attend.

Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Cathy Lavery said: “The success of Multicultural Day highlighted what makes our Trust so special - our people.

"By coming together to share our cultures, we create a real sense of pride and belonging.

“This event also strengthened our journey as a learning organisation, as staff had the opportunity to experience and understand traditions beyond their own. Celebrating diversity in this way reinforces our commitment to compassion and inclusion.”

Director of HR and Organisational Development Vivienne Toal added: “Multicultural Day showcased the richness of talent and culture within our workforce.

“By coming together and celebrating the rich diversity of our people, the event has been a true reflection of our Vision and Strategy 2030 and our commitment to collaborative working.”

Network Manager of ABC Community Network Manager, Emma Brannigan said: “We were delighted to partner with the Southern Trust for this wonderful event. At ABC Community Network we work closely with people from many different cultural backgrounds, supporting them to connect with one another and access information that helps them feel part of the wider community.”

