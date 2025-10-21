ABP Meats in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

Around 150 workers at ABP Meats in Lurgan threaten to take strike action over pay.

The workers, at Anglo Beef Processors UK (ABP) Craigavon plant, based at Annesborough, Lurgan, voted ‘overwhelmingly’ to strike according to the union Unite.

Unite said it represents over 150 meat packers, trimmers, distribution, kill line and boning workers, who have’voted overwhelmingly to take strike action’.

A spokesperson for the union said: “Unite is seeking a fair pay increase for its members who are paid a piece rate.

"Management’s offer of three per cent with a one-off cash payment of £100 and three per cent from April 2026, would amount to a real terms pay cut.

"The strike will see shortages in beef and lamb on the shelves of many supermarkets,” a union representative claimed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ABP’s success has been built by workers. The company can well afford to pay a decent pay increase but instead is choosing to squeeze our members’ living standards to maximise profits.

“The ABP workers at Craigavon can count on Unite’s full support in their fight for fair pay.”

The union said their members’ employer has been notified that ‘all-out strike action by the workers will commence from 00.01am on Monday 27 October’.

Regional officer Sean Smyth said: “If ABP management wants to avoid severe disruption of their Craigavon plant, they need to return to the negotiating table and agree a fair deal for members.”

ABP Meats has been contacted for a response but there was none forthcoming at the time of publishing.