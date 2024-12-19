John Hardy: PSNI liaising with family of Belfast man missing in Spain

By Russell Keers
Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:26 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 17:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers from the PSNI are liaising with the family of John Hardy after the Belfast man has not been heard from for a number of days after travelling to Benidorm in Spain.

It is understood Mr Hardy, also known as John George, went to Benidorm on December 14 to visit a friend, however, loved ones have not had any contact with him since a phone call on Saturday.

John is said to have distinctive tattoos covering a lot of his body, along with one of the word GEORGIE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Annual Christmas dinner provides festive cheer for east Antrim veterans
The 'Your Benidorm Guide' Facebook post seeking information about John Hardy.placeholder image
The 'Your Benidorm Guide' Facebook post seeking information about John Hardy.

A post on the ‘Your Benidorm Guide’ Facebook page said: “John’s family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday (December 18).”

John’s disappearance has been reported to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On December 18, police in Belfast received a report regarding a man who is currently holidaying in Spain and who has not been in touch with family in recent days.

"Officers are liaising with the family.”

Related topics:PSNISpainBenidormFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice