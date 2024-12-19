Officers from the PSNI are liaising with the family of John Hardy after the Belfast man has not been heard from for a number of days after travelling to Benidorm in Spain.

It is understood Mr Hardy, also known as John George, went to Benidorm on December 14 to visit a friend, however, loved ones have not had any contact with him since a phone call on Saturday.

John is said to have distinctive tattoos covering a lot of his body, along with one of the word GEORGIE.

The 'Your Benidorm Guide' Facebook post seeking information about John Hardy.

A post on the ‘Your Benidorm Guide’ Facebook page said: “John’s family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday (December 18).”

John’s disappearance has been reported to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On December 18, police in Belfast received a report regarding a man who is currently holidaying in Spain and who has not been in touch with family in recent days.

"Officers are liaising with the family.”