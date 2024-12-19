John Hardy: PSNI liaising with family of Belfast man missing in Spain
It is understood Mr Hardy, also known as John George, went to Benidorm on December 14 to visit a friend, however, loved ones have not had any contact with him since a phone call on Saturday.
John is said to have distinctive tattoos covering a lot of his body, along with one of the word GEORGIE.
A post on the ‘Your Benidorm Guide’ Facebook page said: “John’s family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday (December 18).”
John’s disappearance has been reported to the PSNI.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On December 18, police in Belfast received a report regarding a man who is currently holidaying in Spain and who has not been in touch with family in recent days.
"Officers are liaising with the family.”