An East Antrim native has raised much-needed funds by running almost 100 miles in aid of the suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Jonny Gilpin, who is originally from Islandmagee but now lives in Edinburgh, ran four miles every four hours for four days last week - a whopping total of 96 miles.

The challenge kicked off last Wednesday, April 26, with Jonny taking a well-earned rest this week after raising over £2600 in donations.

The 26-year-old had previously completed a number of athletic challenges to raise a combined total of £3600 for Islandmagee-based cancer charity, Hope House.

Explaining the motivation behind his support of the CALM initiative, Jonny said: “I have family and friends who have struggled with mental ill health and suicide. [CALM] is a really good cause that does amazing work.”

Meanwhile, last week’s venture was not without its individual obstacles. “My sixth run was tough just because of the weather,” he added. "The entire four miles was spent getting blasted in the face by the wind and heavy rain, which wasn’t pleasant at all. But run 16 was definitely the worst - sleep deprivation had really kicked in and I’d lost all my basic functions – [I was] struggling to tie my laces at four in the morning. Overall I managed nine hours sleep between Wednesday and Sunday.”

Spurred on by companions for six of his runs, the majority of the challenge was completed solo.

“People’s generosity in terms of donations was incredible and definitely something that motivated me to get it finished,” Jonny added.

On their website, Campaign Against Living Miserably highlights how 125 lives are lost every week to suicide, with 75 percent of all UK suicides being male.

“Whether you’ve been bereaved by suicide, or you’ve found yourself in a difficult space, we’re here to support,” the charity said.

"We do it by provoking conversation, running life-saving services, and bringing people together so they reject living miserably, get help when they need it and don’t die by suicide.