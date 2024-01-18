The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to retired senior officer and Whitehead resident Ken Green following his death.

Members of the NIFRS formed a guard of honour at Whitehead War Memorial in honour of Mr Green, a former Assistant Divisional Officer.

Mr Green, who was 80, dead peacefully with his family by his side on January 4.

Ken was the beloved husband of Ruth and much-loved dad of Kenneth, Gareth, Louise and Sonia and stepdad of Geoffrey, Wallace and Adele. Has also a devoted grandad and great grandad.

Ken Green. Pic submitted.

Well liked within the Whitehead community, shopkeepers came out of their premises, closed their doors and bowed their heads as the hearse carrying Mr Green’s coffin passed through the seaside town. There was added poignancy on this sad occasion with the inclusion of three fire engines during his funeral procession on January 9: one at his home, one at Whitehead Methodist Church and one at the cemetery.

One of nine siblings, Kenneth George Green was born in Belfast on February 10, 1943, to parents James and Elizabeth. The family lived on Hunter Street, Sandy Row. Ken attended Fane Street School before moving to Scotland at the age of 14 to work as a silver service waiter at the Gleneagles Hotel.

On his return to Belfast, he commenced an apprenticeship as a plumber at Belfast Gasworks. He was also a member of the Territorial Army Medics Division and then went on to enlist with RAF Fire and Rescue in 1961, going on to see service in Singapore.

Thoroughly Enjoyed

Member of the NIFRS paying tribute to Mr Green at Whitehead War Memorial. Photo submitted

Joining the Fire Brigade in 1970, Ken served through the challenges of the Troubles. He rose through the ranks from firefighter to Station Officer and then on to Commandant of the Training School, a role he thoroughly enjoyed where he helped to set the standards for new recruits. He was later promoted to Assistant Divisional Officer before retiring in 2000.

Highly respected by all the recruits he trained up, one of them commented: "Ken moulded us into the hard working firefighters our community demanded."

In her eulogy during the funeral service, Mr Green’s eldest daughter, Louise, described her father as a “proud, hardworking, humble, family man”. She recalled his enthusiasm for gardening, music and cross-country running and how he, along with colleagues, even made it into the Guinness Book of Records after towing a fire pump from Belfast to Dublin.

She also drew laughter with her portrait of a fun-loving dad “listening to Elvis Presley, singing along with a hairbrush in his hand”.

She highlighted her father’s love of travel including a memorable trip with Ruth to New Zealand to surprise his brother Raymond. The couple also had the honour of attending Buckingham Palace when Ken picked up his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

On his retirement, Ken continued to live an active life in the community and he became a supporter of Hope House, Islandmagee, which provides accommodation for cancer patients to rest and recuperate during or on completion of their treatment.