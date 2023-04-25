Register
King Charles III coronation: Mid and East Antrim hosting community service

Mid and East Antrim’s ‘Coronation Community Service’ will be held on Sunday, May 7.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will host the afternoon service (3.00pm) to reflect on this historic moment in time.

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with local churches, it will follow the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

Taking part will be clergy from different denominations with input from Cambridge House Grammar School musical ensemble, Slemish Integrated College choir as well as soloist Lisa Dawson and flautist Ami Ogilby.

Mid and East Antrim's church service will reflect on the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

St. Patrick’s Church choir will also be taking part and the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE and the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ DL will be present too. Everyone is welcome to attend.

In addition, council’s Coronation Working Group has organised a host of fun-filled events and activities to celebrate this milestone including lighting up of key buildings in the area, the planting of coronation-themed floral displays, the rollout of special colouring books, tree-planting and the distribution of commemorative coins to local children.

Members of the public are also invited to take part in The Big Help Out on the bank holiday Monday (May 8), which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

Further details can be found on the local government authority’s coronation page www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/coronation and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

