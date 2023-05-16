Lagan Valley Hospital midwifery manager is honoured with prestigious award

A midwifery manager in Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisa Crothers, has been honoured as the winner of the Hazel McCalister Exceptional Midwife Award, at a ceremony held to celebrate the International Day of the Midwife.

The Royal College of Midwives South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust Branch launched this award in February 2022 after Hazel’s family presented them with the award in her memory.

This special award honours a midwife who has been nominated by their peers for going the extra mile and who has made an exceptional difference by their words or actions.

Lisa Crothers was full of emotions when receiving the award and expressed her delight saying: “I am overwhelmed that I have won this award. The midwives and Maternity Support Workers that I work with are the exceptional people who have made me the midwife I am today.”

Winner of the Hazel McCalister award, Lisa Crothers (centre) alongside the rest of the nominated midwives from across the South Eastern HSC Trust

Hazel’s husband John McCalister attended the event and expressed how proud he was being able to present this honourable award to winner Lisa to continue Hazel’s legacy for many years to come.

Head of Midwifery, Valerie Porter has said, “Today is a celebration of all midwives from the students right up to those who have retired. As the Head of Midwifery I am so proud of our South Eastern Trust midwives, the support they give to each other and the woman in their care every day is exceptional. A huge congratulations to Lisa Crothers, a fabulous midwifery manager in Lagan Valley Hospital.”

Lead Midwife for Continuity of Midwifery Care, Karen Gray, “International Day of the Midwife is a celebration. It is a celebration of what midwives and maternity support workers do on a day to day basis. We have come through a pandemic and have came out the other side, continuing to work together. We have been looking forward to the presentation of the Hazel McCalister Award as it is a very special tribute to a very special midwife.”

Hazel’s husband, John McCalister with Interim Team Lead, Lisa Crothers being presented with her award

