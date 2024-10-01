Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne charity shop has launched a new initiative that aims to help shoppers with the cost of living crisis.

Hope365’s HopeHub, which opened a branch on Main Street back in May 2024, will be running a loyalty card scheme for its customers.

Hope365 works to rescue street kids and other vulnerable children – some as young as five or six years old - in Shashemene, Ethiopia.

The charity was founded in 2015 by Ballyeaston man, Michael Holmes.

Larne charity shop HopeHub has launched a new loyalty card scheme that aims to help shoppers with the cost of living crisis. Photo: Michael Holmes

Since its foundation, it has established schools for 400 children in the east African country, as well as three homes for orphaned children on the streets.

Much of the organisation’s work is funded by income from its three retail stores in Ballyclare, at The Junction, Antrim, and at the most recently opened premises in Larne.

The shop works to replicate as closely as possible the shopping experience of major High Street stores, said Michael, with an entire ‘£1 Wall’ dedicated to men’s and ladies’ fashions.

“[Since opening] we have been paying attention to our shoppers and one thing we have become very aware of is that there are a lot of people struggling with the cost of living crisis,” he added.

Shop manager, Kathryn McCartney with some of the HopeHub loyalty cards. Photo: Michael Holmes

“Even the standard price of charity shop clothes seems beyond the reach of some shoppers. As a result, we have increased the volume of clothes available for just £1 and in October are launching an ambitious new initiative with the loyalty cards.

“Customers can get their cards stamped with every item of clothes they purchase from our £1 clothes rail. We give the first stamp free so after nine purchases from the £1 rails, they get two items free.

"These items are good quality pre-owned clothes – and people who have already discovered the £1 wall in the Larne shop can’t get over the great value.”

HopeHub Larne's £1 Wall. Photo: Michael Holmes

Shop manager, Kathryn McCartney added: “I am certain the vast majority of shoppers could find a bargain that they would be very happy to wear from our £1 rail. They just need to know the bargains are here – and now with the loyalty card it will be even better value.”

The card is valid in all Hope365 shops.