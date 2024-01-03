Register
Larne man’s Mount Kilimanjaro challenge ‘an amazing achievement’, says Cancer Focus NI

A Larne man has been hailed for his fundraising efforts after fulfilling a lifetime ambition to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Simon Hunter raised £4,537 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland after reaching the peak of Africa’s highest mountain in the summer.

And recently the charity highlighted Simon’s endeavours by way of a ‘Thank-you Thursday’ dedication.

Cancer Focus NI stated: "Simon wanted to make his 40th year one to remember, so he set himself the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro which stands at 5,895m and at the same time give a little back in the process. A massive congratulations on an amazing achievement and a heartfelt thank you for choosing to fundraise for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.”

Simon Hunter after completing his epic climb. Photo submittedSimon Hunter after completing his epic climb. Photo submitted
Mount Kilimanjaro is the the highest single free-standing mountain in the world: 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level and about 4,900 metres (16,100 ft) above its plateau base. Between June 29 and July 9 last year, Simon, who is a customer operations agent at P&O Ferries in Larne, took part in an Action Challenge Trek to Kilimanjaro.

He explained previously this was ”a once in a lifetime adventure” and one he had always wanted to take part in. He added it was also “a great opportunity to raise some money for a worthy cause”. His trip was self self-funded and every penny donated via his JustGiving page went to to Cancer Focus NI.

The charity provides care and support services for cancer patients and their families; offers a range of cancer prevention programmes; funds scientific research into the causes and treatment of the disease and campaigns for better health policy to protect the community and its future.

