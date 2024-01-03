A Larne man has been hailed for his fundraising efforts after fulfilling a lifetime ambition to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Simon Hunter raised £4,537 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland after reaching the peak of Africa’s highest mountain in the summer.

And recently the charity highlighted Simon’s endeavours by way of a ‘Thank-you Thursday’ dedication.

Cancer Focus NI stated: "Simon wanted to make his 40th year one to remember, so he set himself the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro which stands at 5,895m and at the same time give a little back in the process. A massive congratulations on an amazing achievement and a heartfelt thank you for choosing to fundraise for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.”

Simon Hunter after completing his epic climb. Photo submitted

Mount Kilimanjaro is the the highest single free-standing mountain in the world: 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level and about 4,900 metres (16,100 ft) above its plateau base. Between June 29 and July 9 last year, Simon, who is a customer operations agent at P&O Ferries in Larne, took part in an Action Challenge Trek to Kilimanjaro.

He explained previously this was ”a once in a lifetime adventure” and one he had always wanted to take part in. He added it was also “a great opportunity to raise some money for a worthy cause”. His trip was self self-funded and every penny donated via his JustGiving page went to to Cancer Focus NI.