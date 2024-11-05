A multi-agency emergency operation, which had been launched on Monday (November 4) following a report of an upturned catamaran off the coast of Larne, has been stood down after nothing was located.

Larne and Red Bay RNLI’s all-weather were lifeboats launched following a report of an upturned catamaran approximately 12 miles from Larne at around 4.30pm.

The Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked and two P&O ferries in the area were also assisting for a time.

The search operation was stood down at around 10.30pm on November 4 after nothing was found.

Responding to the Larne Times, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “An extensive search launched in response to a report from an aircraft of an overturned catamaran 12 nautical miles off Larne, Northern Ireland, at around 4.20pm on November 4, was stood down at about 10.30pm, pending any new information, after nothing was found.

"An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent as well as Larne and Red Bay RNLI lifeboats, with support from some nearby vessels. A vessel fitting the description was reported lost by its owner on October 27 and no persons have been reported missing.”

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a spokesperson for the RNLI explained: “The lifeboat crews were requested to launch on Monday afternoon at approximately 4.30pm, following the report of an upturned catamaran 12 miles off the Larne coast.

"A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked and two P&O ferries in the area assisted in the operation.

“Volunteer lifeboat crews from Larne and Red Bay RNLI Lifeboat Stations conducted a five-hour extensive search of the area before being stood down.”