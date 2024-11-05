Larne: multi-agency operation stood down after 'extensive search'

By Russell Keers
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:44 BST
A multi-agency emergency operation, which had been launched on Monday (November 4) following a report of an upturned catamaran off the coast of Larne, has been stood down after nothing was located.

Larne and Red Bay RNLI’s all-weather were lifeboats launched following a report of an upturned catamaran approximately 12 miles from Larne at around 4.30pm.

Most Popular

The Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked and two P&O ferries in the area were also assisting for a time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The search operation was stood down at around 10.30pm on November 4 after nothing was found.

A search after the report of a boat capsized off the coast of Larne, County Antrim, has been called off. (Pic: Redbay Lifeboat/RNLI).placeholder image
A search after the report of a boat capsized off the coast of Larne, County Antrim, has been called off. (Pic: Redbay Lifeboat/RNLI).

Responding to the Larne Times, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “An extensive search launched in response to a report from an aircraft of an overturned catamaran 12 nautical miles off Larne, Northern Ireland, at around 4.20pm on November 4, was stood down at about 10.30pm, pending any new information, after nothing was found.

placeholder image
Read More
21 fantastic pics from events at Ulster Transport Bowling Club (2007-2016)

"An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent as well as Larne and Red Bay RNLI lifeboats, with support from some nearby vessels. A vessel fitting the description was reported lost by its owner on October 27 and no persons have been reported missing.”

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a spokesperson for the RNLI explained: “The lifeboat crews were requested to launch on Monday afternoon at approximately 4.30pm, following the report of an upturned catamaran 12 miles off the Larne coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked and two P&O ferries in the area assisted in the operation.

“Volunteer lifeboat crews from Larne and Red Bay RNLI Lifeboat Stations conducted a five-hour extensive search of the area before being stood down.”

Related topics:LarneNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice