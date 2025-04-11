Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a public call for any missing names to be submitted for consideration on an addition to Larne War Memorial.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call is the next phase of the council’s search for any missing Second World War names of Larne’s Fallen that can be identified and verified.

After being fully collated and approved by the local authority, the names will be inscribed on a fitting memorial adjacent to Larne’s War Memorial, which is located on Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for MEABC said: “Anyone who wishes to forward a name, which is not already on the memorial and for whom they have evidence of that individual’s connection with Larne urban or rural districts and that the death was due to war service or subsequent to war service, is invited to either submit their proposal online through History Hub Ulster’s dedicated webpage www.HistoryHubUlster.co.uk/Larne-WW2-Public-Call or by emailing [email protected].”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a public call for any missing names to be submitted for consideration on an addition to Larne War Memorial. Photo: ME

History Hub Ulster are currently tracing missing names of military war dead from WWII against criteria agreed by the council.

"Please note that all names will be verified for death in service or subsequent to service within the time period of September 3, 1939 until December 31, 1947 as per the Commonwealth War Graves Commission guidelines,” the council added.

"Those wishing to submit a name for consideration and who have no access to the internet, or would prefer to speak to someone via telephone or in person, are invited to either call 028 2563 5027 during the consultation period or to visit Larne Museum and Arts Centre, Victoria Road, Larne, in person on Friday, April 25 between 10am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is advised that contact is made after checking History Hub Ulster’s webpage which provides a boundary map of Larne Urban and Rural districts and lists Second World War names already inscribed on Larne War Memorial. Also available is the potential missing names of 174 Fallen military personnel who have been identified as being born or resided in Larne urban and rural districts.”

The public consultation period will run until May 2, 2025, with MEABC acknowledging the support of the Larne Branch of the Royal British Legion in the initiative.

Meanwhile, the call for additions to Larne’s cenotaph follows a similar project in 2021 to identify missing names on Ballymena’s Second World War Memorial.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.