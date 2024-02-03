Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the Police Service's Major Investigation Team are urging anyone with any information about the 17-year-old’s death to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “The victim sustained stab wounds in the Woodland Walk area, reported at around 9.35pm. He subsequently died in hospital from his injuries.

"Another man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police have cordoned off part of a housing estate in Limavady and forensic markers have been placed near the cordon at Woodland Walk. Picture: Pacemaker

"Five males have all been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.