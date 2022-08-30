Lisburn Council ‘disappointed’ that union workers intend to strike

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed on Tuesday August 30 by Unite the Union that council workers intended to stage a strike after talks about a pay increase failed.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A national pay offer of a salary increase of £1,925 for all council staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is currently with the trade unions for consideration.

“In the last number of months the trade unions, UNITE, NIPSA and GMB made local demands that are over and above this offer. This council has been working with our local trade union reps and full time union Officials on different scenarios and what that might mean for budgets going forward.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Lagan Valley Island headquarters.

“The council is currently briefing all political parties on the impact of any proposal in addition to costs we are already facing. This is to ensure that any decisions are made on the basis of what is feasible and sustainable for staff, services and the ratepayer. These discussions will take place over the coming weeks.