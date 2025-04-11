Lisburn couple bring their love of musical theatre to China
The couple flew out to their new country six months ago to take up roles in the International College of Musical Theatre (IMCT), putting their theatrical and dance talents to good use.
Nik, who worked in the Belfast ICMT has taken up the post of Programme Director and Head of Musical Theatre for the ICMT China and Zoe is the college’s Head of Dance.
It was a big move for the local couple but they have settled in well and are loving the opportunity to develop the college and build its reputation in China.
"After stepping away from full time performing I turned my passion to musical theatre training and education which I absolutely love,” Nik explained.
"I worked for the International College of Musical Theatre (ICMT) for years in Belfast, as well as BSPA and The Performance Academy.
"I have been working with some amazing kids and young adults who are passionate about the performing arts and I love to see them learn, grow and achieve their goals. It's awesome to get the opportunity to do that here as well.
"My wife and I also love working together so when we were both offered the chance to work for the ICMT China full time to create a brand new training course here and bring professional training somewhere where the industry is just beginning to grow we couldn't pass it up.”
It certainly wasn’t easy to say goodbye to family and friends in Lisburn but the couple have been lucky to have each other for support as they get used to their new surroundings.
"I think having each other to lean on and support one another has made settling in much easier,” Nik continued. “I don't think I could have done it without Zoe here with me.
“The team out here is also great. They supported us in our move, helped us find a lovely apartment in Shanghai and showed us the lay of the land.
“Now we've been here nearly six months and we feel very settled and are really enjoying our work and social life.”
Nik and Zoe have taken the opportunity to see as much of the country as they can and spread the news about ICMT China.
"We've been able to travel around the country a bit making connections with theatres, universities and international schools,” Nik went on to say.
"Every city is very different and all have their own unique identity so we're seeing a great amount of the people and culture.
"As we are new to the scene in China we have spent some time building the ICMT name.
"We've been creating relationships with schools, universities and theatres here and have even connected with Trinity China to create and develop brand new training programmes.
"It was definitely a culture shock arriving here, but it's so different to what our impression was of China before we moved here.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to work here, experience China and see this part of the world.
"I definitely couldn't have done it without the support of my family and, of course, having my amazing wife here beside me.”