Lisburn Gateway Club volunteers take a leap of faith to raise vital funds for the charity

Volunteers from the Lisburn Gateway Club are taking a leap of faith by abseiling down the side of the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Eight volunteers from the club, which is completely self funded providing activities every Wednesday for adults with learning disabilities and special needs, will take the plunge in the hope of raising funds to keep the club running.

Initially the group hoped to raise £500 but they have already smashed that target and the total so far is sitting at £1825. The team are now just hoping to raise as much as they possibly can.

You can make a donation online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lisburn-gateway-club.

Lisburn Gateway Club volunteers Jackie, Gaby, Christine and Bobby with 81-year-old Oliver who will be abseiling down the Europa Hotel to raise funds for the club. Pic credit: Lisburn Gateway Club

The volunteers from the club will be joined by Oliver, one of the parents of a member, and at 81 years of age he really is going over the top to help with the fundraising effort.

"Our members enjoy all the activities that range from karaoke, bingo, music etc,” explained one of the volunteers.

"For some of our members this can be the only thing they attend in the week and look forward to every Wednesday. It also provides two hours of respite for parents and carers.”

The Gateway Club is a valuable lifeline for its members and volunteers are determined to do what they can to keep it going.

Jayne, the daughter of Oliver, the 81-year-old parent taking part in the abseil, said: “I like coming to Gateway because it’s like a second family to me.”

Another member Andrew said: “Gateway is very good, it makes me happy.”

Member Connor added: “Gateway is very special. Good people, good friends and good helpers.”

Looking forward to the big day on October 13, one of the volunteers Bobby said: “I look forward to going to Gateway on a Wednesday I think as much as our members do. It’s a great place to volunteer and have the craic.

"Having the opportunity to raise vital funds to keep the club going was a no brainer, no matter how nervous I am about doing an abseil.”

Volunteer Christine added: “I am doing the abseil for the members of Gateway even though l am scared - they mean that much to me.”