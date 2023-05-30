Lisburn models strut their stuff at the Victoria Square 'Park and Stride' fashion show

Victoria Square’s carpark was recently transformed into a huge catwalk for the popular ‘Park and Stride’ fashion show, which featured the latest spring/summer trends in a grand finale with Lisburn models, Meagan Green, Natasha Goulden, and Jessica Eastwood taking a starring role in the show.

The unique underground location and concrete catwalk provided a stark contrast to this season’s colourful eye-catching looks from Victoria Square’s top fashion brands, hand-picked by personal shopper, Katherin Ferries and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney.

The popular event took place during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 17-23), and, as part of a new partnership with local mental health charity, MindWise, Victoria Square used the event to raise awareness and funds to support the charity’s vital work.

Drawing on this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme of anxiety, Victoria Square is partnering with MindWise to make ‘mental health everyone’s business’, highlighting the impacts of this common, but often misunderstood mental health condition.

Lisburn model Meagan Green takes part in the Victoria Square Park and Stride fashion show

Lisburn model, Meagan Green said: “When I hear the statement, ‘mental health is everyone’s business’, it empathises the notion that mental health is not solely an individual concern but a collective responsibility.

“Talking openly about mental health is crucial for many reasons. It helps reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and when people feel comfortable discussing their experiences, it helps break down barriers and encourages others to seek help without fear of judgement or discrimination.

"It also raises awareness about the various types of mental health issues, the symptoms, and the available support. This knowledge enables individuals to identify signs of distress in themselves and others, enabling early intervention and the appropriate care.”

Lisburn model Jessica Eastwood takes part in the Victoria Square Park and Stride fashion show

Anne Doherty, chief executive, MindWise said: “We’re excited to partner with Victoria Square to give a front row seat to discussions around mental health. MindWise has adopted a Trauma Informed Life Cycle Approach to mental health and wellbeing with the overarching aim being to more fully support existing and future generations with their mental health and well-being.

"Through our children and young people programme, MindWise offers schools and community groups in Northern Ireland the opportunity to change the conversation and make mental health everyone’s business. The support and platform of this partnership with Victoria Square will further this mission.”