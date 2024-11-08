Litter’s Maxol in Portadown celebrates success at Maxol Excellence Awards

Litter’s Maxol on the Dungannon Road in Portadown is celebrating a remarkable triple success.

The business has scooped a big win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at a ceremony in Madrid.

The success comes as Litter’s Maxol is also celebrating a landmark 40 years in business and 40 years as part of the Maxol network.

The popular service station received the award for Excellence in Standards after topping the league tables across all judged categories including its forecourt and store.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group with Louise Litter, owner of Litter’s Portadown and David Martin, Head of Business Development, The Maxol Group.

The Maxol Excellence Awards promote excellence in station and store standards, customer experience and community engagement in Maxol’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland. They are assessed and judged through regular and rigorous store audits, mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement and they honour the very best Maxol licensees, independent dealers and their staff who create a great customer experience.

With this being a landmark year for Litter’s Maxol, helping the business to secure the Excellence Award is an ongoing programme of maintenance to ensure the whole site is always presented impeccably.

Freshening up signage, making cleanliness a top priority and working hard to deliver full stock availability has earned their Excellence in Store Standards award.

The team, led by owner Louise Litter, also host sponsor days to raise funds for Maxol’s charity partner, Guide Dogs NI.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Louise and her team on their Excellence Award as well as marking forty years in business. Their commitment to delivering excellence across the business every day is extraordinary. I am extremely proud that they have operated under the Maxol brand from the outset and wish them continued success.”

Louise Litter said: “Winning this award means so much to us as a family. We pride ourselves on maintaining our forecourt services and store to the highest of standards and we continuously look for ways to improve the site. Our hard work has paid off with winning this award and to be recognised for it. It means everything.”

A further five service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts.