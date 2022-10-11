Register
Local retailers donate £32K to Co Down charities and community groups

County Down convenience retailers SuperValu, Centra and MACE, part of Musgrave NI, have donated an impressive £32,000 to local community groups in their areas over the past year.

By Kathryn McKenna
5 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 1:03pm

Operating in the heart of communities across the county, the retail brands have supported over 50 local causes including schools, playgroups, sports clubs, and charities through sponsorship, monetary donations, vouchers, products, and hosting in-store collections.

This support is in addition to £190,000 raised by SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland for charity partner Action Cancer and £40,000 raised by MACE for NI Chest Heart and Stroke in 2021.

Centra Carryduff owners Jonathan Boal (far left) and David Martin (far right) visit the Carryduff Colts. They are joined by (from second left, to right) coaches Mark Hanvey, Paul Kernaghan and Graham Parkinson, plus the 2013 team

A beneficiary in the area is the Carryduff Colts which Martin & Boal’s Centra in Carryduff have sponsored since 2019. To date the store has contributed £10,000 to the team towards football tops, products for events, trophies and prizes.

David Martin, co-owner of the store said: “Carryduff Colts is a fantastic cross-community football club which supports youth development, and we look forward to many more years as sponsors.”

David MartinNorthern IrelandAction Cancer