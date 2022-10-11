Local retailers donate £32K to Co Down charities and community groups
County Down convenience retailers SuperValu, Centra and MACE, part of Musgrave NI, have donated an impressive £32,000 to local community groups in their areas over the past year.
Operating in the heart of communities across the county, the retail brands have supported over 50 local causes including schools, playgroups, sports clubs, and charities through sponsorship, monetary donations, vouchers, products, and hosting in-store collections.
Read More
This support is in addition to £190,000 raised by SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland for charity partner Action Cancer and £40,000 raised by MACE for NI Chest Heart and Stroke in 2021.
Most Popular
A beneficiary in the area is the Carryduff Colts which Martin & Boal’s Centra in Carryduff have sponsored since 2019. To date the store has contributed £10,000 to the team towards football tops, products for events, trophies and prizes.
David Martin, co-owner of the store said: “Carryduff Colts is a fantastic cross-community football club which supports youth development, and we look forward to many more years as sponsors.”