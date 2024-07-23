Lurgan: major new logistics and industrial employment space proposed by Prime Box in conjunction with Tayto
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prime Box, a specialist in the logistics and industrial development sector, has revealed the proposals for Wenlock Road in Lurgan.
In a joint venture with Tayto, Northern Ireland’s leading crisp and snack brand, Prime Box are proposing to develop an existing facility at the site into new logistics and industrial employment space.
The site is owned by Tayto and is currently used as a storage warehouse. If the plans are approved and the site developed, all existing jobs at the facility will be retained by the company and moved to a new location in the local area.
It is expected that the redeveloped site could be used for one or more new operators, bringing new employment and a range of jobs to the site. The application is for outline planning permission to establish the principle of new uses on the site, with further details expected once planning approval is secured and an operator for the facility is identified.
The proposals amount to an investment of around £40m to the Lurgan area through direct investment and the local supply chain.
The plan is to redevelop what was a former clothing factory, now being used as a storage facility, into a modern sustainable premises which will contribute to the local economy for decades to come. The additional employment opportunities that the proposals will create, will provide support and trade for local businesses to benefit from.
The joint venture partners said the proposals will attract investment that will benefit local people in Lurgan, create new jobs and safeguard existing employment in the area.
Alongside the application, a full suite of supporting documentation, including a transport impact assessment and construction management plan, will be submitted, to ensure that the proposals are considerate of the site’s neighbours.
Anyone with an interest in the proposals can find out more at www.wenlockroadconsultation.com which will be available from Thursday, September 5, 2024. A public information event will be held at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Thursday, September 12 from 3pm to 7pm, as part of a formal pre-application community consultation process, prior to submission of a planning application to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.