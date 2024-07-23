Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals are being brought forward for a major new storage, manufacturing and distribution centre representing an investment of around £40m for the Lurgan area.

Prime Box, a specialist in the logistics and industrial development sector, has revealed the proposals for Wenlock Road in Lurgan.

In a joint venture with Tayto, Northern Ireland’s leading crisp and snack brand, Prime Box are proposing to develop an existing facility at the site into new logistics and industrial employment space.

The site is owned by Tayto and is currently used as a storage warehouse. If the plans are approved and the site developed, all existing jobs at the facility will be retained by the company and moved to a new location in the local area.

Prime Box Ltd have submitted their proposals for a new logistics and industrial space on the Wenlock Road, Lurgan. Picture: released by Prime Box

It is expected that the redeveloped site could be used for one or more new operators, bringing new employment and a range of jobs to the site. The application is for outline planning permission to establish the principle of new uses on the site, with further details expected once planning approval is secured and an operator for the facility is identified.

The proposals amount to an investment of around £40m to the Lurgan area through direct investment and the local supply chain.

The plan is to redevelop what was a former clothing factory, now being used as a storage facility, into a modern sustainable premises which will contribute to the local economy for decades to come. The additional employment opportunities that the proposals will create, will provide support and trade for local businesses to benefit from.

The joint venture partners said the proposals will attract investment that will benefit local people in Lurgan, create new jobs and safeguard existing employment in the area.

Alongside the application, a full suite of supporting documentation, including a transport impact assessment and construction management plan, will be submitted, to ensure that the proposals are considerate of the site’s neighbours.