Lurgan woman selected as one of Down Royal’s Best Dressed on Ladies Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A stylish Lurgan woman wowed the judges at Ladies Day at Down Royal Racecourse at the weekend.

Fashion and racing came together on Saturday as Ladies Day at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing delivered a dazzling display of colour, couture and competition.

At the heart of the excitement was the return of the Younique Aesthetics Clinic Best Dressed Lady competition – joined for the first time by the newly introduced Best Dressed Man, sponsored by Freddie Hatchet, and Best Dressed Couple, supported by Lough Erne Resort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
23 stylish photos from Ladies Day at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing, ...
Top Ten Finalist Shileen McConville (right) and Director of Operations at Younique Aesthetics, Áine Larkin. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eyeplaceholder image
Top Ten Finalist Shileen McConville (right) and Director of Operations at Younique Aesthetics, Áine Larkin. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the Best Dressed Lady competition, where Lurgan’s Shileen McConville was selected as one of Down Royal’s Top 10 Best Dressed Ladies, with Faith Amond from Co Carlow claiming the top prize.

The judging panel – Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics Clinic, Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and fashion commentator, and Gemma Garrett, make-up artist and media personality – praised the standard of entries across all three categories.

Related topics:Fashion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice