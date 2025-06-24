Lurgan woman selected as one of Down Royal’s Best Dressed on Ladies Day
Fashion and racing came together on Saturday as Ladies Day at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing delivered a dazzling display of colour, couture and competition.
At the heart of the excitement was the return of the Younique Aesthetics Clinic Best Dressed Lady competition – joined for the first time by the newly introduced Best Dressed Man, sponsored by Freddie Hatchet, and Best Dressed Couple, supported by Lough Erne Resort.
The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the Best Dressed Lady competition, where Lurgan’s Shileen McConville was selected as one of Down Royal’s Top 10 Best Dressed Ladies, with Faith Amond from Co Carlow claiming the top prize.
The judging panel – Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics Clinic, Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and fashion commentator, and Gemma Garrett, make-up artist and media personality – praised the standard of entries across all three categories.
