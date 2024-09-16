Maghera mother battling Motor Neurone disease diagnosed months ago talks of hopes in treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young mother, diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease at 33-years, tells of her hope after being dealt the life-changing diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother-of-two Stephanie Hutchinson, 34, was dealt the heavy blow of a motor neurone disease diagnosis after the birth of her second child – a baby girl called Sophie in June 2024.

Stephanie, originally from Ballymena but now living in Maghera, said her legs “were playing up” during her second pregnancy with her baby daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought it was probably because of the pregnancy and all would return to normal after she was born,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie Hutchinson. Credit: Supplied

"It was in my left leg first, and my left ankle that was difficult, but my left ankle would have been weak anyway. So we just assumed it was because of the pregnancy.”

Stephanie, a civil servant, added that her first pregnancy with her son (Sammy) had been good.

“My first pregnancy with my son was good – but I had a bad labour,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My second baby saw a bad pregnancy and a relatively good labour.

Stephanie Hutchinson pictred with her family. Credit: Supplied

“I had my first boy in June 2021, he is only three-years-old.”

"I had Sophie on May 3 and they were unsure about a section because at that stage they did not know what was going on with me.

"On June 20 I got my diagnosis.”

In spite of her mammoth workload with two children, Stephanie says she “I takes a day at a time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since I have had Sophie and getting my diagnosis, it has been a shock to the system,” she added.

"I am on a rollator in the house and a mobility scooter outside.

“I can get about in the house. But I fell over 30 times when I was pregnant with Sophie so it was an interesting nine months.

“If it wasn’t for my mum and dad and my husband’s mum and dad and my sister-in-law I would be lost and my husband, Sam, wouldn’t be able to work, which we need to keep things going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My son started playschool at the start of September. I need them to taxi me about.”

Stephanie said she has to remain “positive”.

"You have to be positive,” she said.

"I am not a morbid person and have always been jolly and happy so I try to keep that up. But I get easily exhausted – if I had an appointment it would floor me for 2 days.

“There is no real medication for MND but I have my name down for a trial in Dublin and one in Manchester to try to slow it all down. And that is a waiting game.

"It is through the NHS and through the MND Association.

“If you don’t keep a positive attitude you just go downhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also have a great friend support network like my friend who started a GoFundMe for me to help our wee family get through life with my condition.

"You never know with these trials. You never know what this medication will be able to do.

"The whole country is praying for me because of what has happened. I have lost track of the number of people praying for us.

A GoFundMe started for Stephanie can be found here