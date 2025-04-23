Magherafelt: Rainey RFC breaks ground on new £1 million clubhouse redevelopment and mental health fundraiser
The club has announced that Canavan Construction has been appointed to lead the work, with construction due to begin on May 5.
The new development will include four state-of-the-art changing rooms, three dedicated official changing facilities, and a vastly expanded upstairs function room, complete with a full-width viewing gallery overlooking the pitches – a long-needed upgrade to support the club’s expanding women’s, youth, and minis teams.
"Our clubhouse was no longer fit for purpose,” said club president, Arnie McClean. “We have over 600 members and are proud to be the largest cross-community rugby club in Ireland. This project isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s about investing in the heart of Magherafelt.”
To fund the final phase of the £1 million project, with £580,000 already raised, Rainey RFC is also launching its Rainey 100 fundraising campaign, with the dual purpose of completing the clubhouse build and also supporting critical mental health initiatives.
The club aims to raise £500,000, with £100,000 of that total pledged to local mental health charities ALPS, S.T.E.P.S. and The Hub in Cookstown.
These organisations provide essential support in the face of Northern Ireland’s worsening mental health crisis, particularly among young people, where suicide remains the leading cause of death for those aged between 15 – 24.
“Rainey RFC was founded in 1928, and as we approach our 100th anniversary in 2028, this redevelopment and fundraising effort take on even greater meaning,” explained the club president.
"The name ‘Rainey 100’ not only represents our ambitious goal of raising £100,000 for local mental health charities, it also symbolises our countdown to the centenary.
"Our aim is to have the new clubhouse complete and the £100,000 raised for mental health charities by 2028, as a legacy project to mark a century of rugby, resilience and community in Magherafelt.
"We’re asking 200 members to become fundraisers and commit to raising £2,500 each over the next 12 months.Together, we can create a space that uplifts our teams and directly supports youth mental health in our community.”
The club is inviting members of the community to support the campaign, whether it is through fundraising, donations, or by spreading awareness.
Rainey RFC said the redevelopment and the Rainey 100 initiative represent more than just a new clubhouse, they are a commitment to the wellbeing and future of the Magherafelt community.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Rainey 100 project or who wants to get involved as a fundraiser is invited to go along to any of five information evenings being held from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9, between 7pm and 8.30pm at the Rainey clubhouse.
The evenings will be a relaxed opportunity to drop in, have a chat with club representatives and the chosen charity partners, and find out more about the redevelopment and fundraising plans.
The club said that refreshments will be provided and everyone is welcome.
